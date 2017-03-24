menu
Perfect airplane glory

By in Today's Image | March 24, 2017

You might catch an airplane glory when a mist or cloud lies below you, with the sun shining upon it.

The shadow of the plane is called a brocken spectre, and the ringed light around the shadow is called a glory. March 12, 2017 photo by Gowrishankar Lakshminarayanan.

Gowrishankar Lakshminarayanan wrote:

I was very fortunate to capture the brocken spectre of the jet in which I was traveling down south. The time of the flight, the direction of travel, the altitude above the high clouds & the direction of the rising sun was just perfect for me to capture this beautiful phenomenon. I had only seen previously the brocken spectre images in your article before and ever wondered if I’d ever witness it.

It was just an awesome experience to witness it in person.

Thanks, Earthsky! :)

Thank you, Gowrishankar!

Read more: What is a glory?

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

