Perfect airplane glory

Gowrishankar Lakshminarayanan wrote:

I was very fortunate to capture the brocken spectre of the jet in which I was traveling down south. The time of the flight, the direction of travel, the altitude above the high clouds & the direction of the rising sun was just perfect for me to capture this beautiful phenomenon. I had only seen previously the brocken spectre images in your article before and ever wondered if I’d ever witness it.

It was just an awesome experience to witness it in person.

Thanks, Earthsky! :)