menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

265,558 subscribers and counting ...

5 minutes before sunrise

By in Today's Image | March 1, 2018

Photographer Steve Scanlon captured this beautiful color just 5 minutes before sunrise over the Shrewsbury River in Rumson, New Jersey.

February 28, 2018. Photo via Steve Scanlon Photography.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

MORE ARTICLES

March 1-2 is 1st full moon this month

11 hours ago

Moon in front of Cancer on February 27

2 days ago

Tonight

March 1-2 is 1st full moon this month

Today's Image

5 minutes before sunrise

5 minutes before sunrise

We're Social all the time