5-hour pinhole exposure of total eclipse

A few years ago, we published an image from Ian Hennes of Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada, showing the sun’s shifting path across the sky from a summer to a winter solstice. Here’s another similar image from Ian, but it’s the sun’s path for just 5 hours of one day – the day of the August 21, 2017 total solar eclipse – and it clearly shows the totally eclipsed sun going dark over Ian’s observing location, just north of Rexburg, Idaho. Ian wrote:

You had previously enjoyed my ultra-long pinhole exposure from solstice to solstice, so I thought you might like the pinhole photo I took at the total eclipse. It is a 5-hour, single exposure, using only a pinhole camera. Eclipse is clearly visible.

Ian said he used the following equipment to obtain this image:

Beer can. Photo paper. Pin hole. I take a beer can, put photo paper inside, and make a tiny pinhole in the can. Then I place it where I want to expose, tape it solid, and leave it for hours in this case, but weeks or months in other cases. Then I take the can down, remove the paper, and scan it into the computer. The sun has burned a dark image on the paper, so I ‘invert’ it with software to ‘develop’ the negative image. That’s it. It’s a unique style of photography that I’ve been doing the past few years, around my home town and while traveling. Thanks for looking.

By the way, want to make your own pinhole viewing system – with a cereal box – for the next eclipse? On his Facebook page, Ian recommended the following video:

Bottom line: Long-exposure pinhole photo by Ian Hennes, of the sun moving across the sky on August 21, 2017. You can see when the eclipse happened, because, on the photo, the sun goes dark. Thank you, Ian!