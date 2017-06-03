Your immune system in space

Our immune system works unnoticed to protect the body, but even subtle changes in the immune system might be linked to the onset of illness. During space travel, factors such as radiation, microgravity, stress, and altered sleep cycles could all affect astronaut immune systems.

A new NASA study will investigate the immune system changes that occur in International Space Station (ISS) astronauts. Scientists hope that understanding these immune system changes will help pinpoint the onset of illness, and suggest monitoring strategies, or treatments, that can boost the immune system and prevent full-blown infections and diseases, not just in space, but here on Earth as well.

Enjoying EarthSky so far? Sign up for our free daily newsletter today!

Bottom line: Video from NASA about studies looking at the effects of space travel on the human body’s immune system.

Read more from NASA