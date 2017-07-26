Three new crew members for the International Space Station (ISS) are scheduled to launch on Friday, July 28, 2017 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Live launch coverage will begin at 10:45 a.m. EDT (14:45 UTC) on NASA TV. The launch is scheduled for 11:41 a.m.(15:41 UTC) Translate to your timezone.
After launching, the trio – NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik, Sergey Ryazanskiy of Roscosmos and Paolo Nespoli of ESA (European Space Agency) – will travel for six hours in the Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft before docking to the space station’s Rassvet module. NASA TV coverage of the docking will begin at 5:15 p.m. EDT (21:15 UTC). The arriving crew will be welcomed onboard by Expedition 52 Commander Fyodor Yurchikhin of Roscosmos and Flight Engineers Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer of NASA. Coverage of hatch opening and welcoming ceremonies will begin at 7 p.m. (23:00 UTC) Translate to your timezone.
Bottom line: How to watch launch of new ISS crew July 28, 2017
Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.