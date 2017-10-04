Watch ISS spacewalk October 5

EarthSky tees are back! Learn how your purchase helps support worthy causes, and use code ESFRIENDS for $5 off.

On Thursday (October 5, 2017) three American astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) will perform the first of a trio of spacewalks in October. The other spacewalks are scheduled for October 10 and 18.

NASA TV coverage of Thursday’s spacewalk will begin at 6:30 a.m. EDT (10:30 UTC) and the spacewalk itself is scheduled to start at approximately 8:05 a.m. EDT (12:05 UTC); however, the spacewalks might begin earlier if the crew is running ahead of schedule. Translate to your timezone.

Watch here.

Expedition 53 Commander Randy Bresnik of NASA will lead all three spacewalks, joined on October 5 and 10 by Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei, also of NASA. Flight Engineer Joe Acaba of NASA will join Bresnik on October 18 for the third spacewalk.

The goal of the spacewalks is to perform station maintenance. According to a NASA statement:

During the first spacewalk, Bresnik and Vande Hei will replace one of two Latching End Effectors (LEE) on the station’s robotic arm, Canadarm2. One of the Canadarm2 grappling mechanisms experienced a stall of its motorized latches last month, but the problem has had no effect on planned station operations. A spare LEE is stored outside on the station’s truss. Canadarm2 has two identical Latching End Effectors used to grapple visiting cargo vehicles and payloads, provide data and telemetry to the rest of the Canadian-built Mobile Base System and the unique capability to “walk” from one location on the station’s truss to another. The second and third spacewalks will be devoted to lubricating the newly replaced Canadarm2 end effector and replacing cameras on the left side of the station’s truss and the right side of the station’s U.S. Destiny laboratory.

Bottom line: Three ISS spacewalks are scheduled for October 2017. How to watch.

Read more from NASA