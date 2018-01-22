Watch 1st spacewalk of 2018 on Tuesday

On Tuesday, January 23, 2018, two NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) will perform the year’s first spacewalk in order to service the station’s robotic arm.

Live coverage of the spacewalks will air on NASA TV, beginning at 10:30 UTC (5:30 a.m. EST). The spacewalk begins at about 12:10 UTC (7:10 a.m. EST) or earlier, if the crew is running ahead of schedule. Translate to your timezone.

Watch here.

Expedition 54 Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei of NASA will lead the excursion, joined by Flight Engineer Scott Tingle.

The objective of this spacewalk, according to a NASA statement, will be:

…to replace one of two redundant latching end effectors (LEE) on Canadarm2, the station’s robotic arm, which has experienced some degradation of its snaring cables. A spare LEE will replace the current LEE B.

The next spacewalk, scheduled for January 29, will continue the work, and

… [secure] the degraded LEE B on the station’s Mobile Base System rail car as a spare. Similar work was conducted on the robotic arm’s LEE A during a series of spacewalks last October.

Bottom line: The first spacewalk of 2018 will happen Tuesday, January 23, 2018.