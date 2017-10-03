Moon and planet-rise, seen from space

With Venus and Mars gearing up for their October 5, 2017 close conjunction before dawn, the European Space Agency (ESA) just released this timelapse video. Astronaut Paolo Nespoli (@astro_paolo on Twitter) shot it from the International Space Station (ISS) on September 18. It shows the moon rising above the Earth’s horizon together with Mercury, Mars, the star Regulus, and Venus. Be sure to watch to the end of the video, when the sun rises.

ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli is currently working and living aboard ISS as part of his long-duration Vita mission..

Bottom line: Timelapse video of moon and planet-rise, as seen from ISS.

Via ESA