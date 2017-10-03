menu
Moon and planet-rise, seen from space

By in Space | Today's Image | October 3, 2017

This timelapse video shows a peaceful and breathless moonrise from the International Space Station, with Venus, Mars and Mercury also in view.

With Venus and Mars gearing up for their October 5, 2017 close conjunction before dawn, the European Space Agency (ESA) just released this timelapse video. Astronaut Paolo Nespoli (@astro_paolo on Twitter) shot it from the International Space Station (ISS) on September 18. It shows the moon rising above the Earth’s horizon together with Mercury, Mars, the star Regulus, and Venus. Be sure to watch to the end of the video, when the sun rises.

ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli is currently working and living aboard ISS as part of his long-duration Vita mission..

Connect with Paolo.

Bottom line: Timelapse video of moon and planet-rise, as seen from ISS.

Via ESA

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

