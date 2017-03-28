Watch a full rotation of the moon

APOD Video published this on its YouTube page in 2013, but of course it’s wonderful and timeless. APOD said:
A huge payoff from the longevity of the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter mission is the repeat coverage obtained by the LROC Wide Angle Camera (WAC). The WAC has a very wide field-of-view (FOV), 90° in monochrome mode and 60° in multispectral mode, hence its name.
Shout-out to Shireen Gonzaga for pointing out this video to us via Facebook!
