Watch a full rotation of the moon

By in Human World | Space | March 28, 2017

Wonderful video from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, a NASA spacecraft in a polar orbit around the moon since 2009. The moon as you’ve never seen it!

APOD Video published this on its YouTube page in 2013, but of course it’s wonderful and timeless. APOD said:

A huge payoff from the longevity of the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter mission is the repeat coverage obtained by the LROC Wide Angle Camera (WAC). The WAC has a very wide field-of-view (FOV), 90° in monochrome mode and 60° in multispectral mode, hence its name.

Read more about the images used to make this video from LROC

Shout-out to Shireen Gonzaga for pointing out this video to us via Facebook!

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Today's Image

Orion from the Southern Hemisphere

