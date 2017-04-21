Video: Cassini’s final crazy engineering

NASA is saying – and this surely seems true – that the final chapter for the Cassini spacecraft at Saturn is, in many ways, like a brand new mission. In the coming year, Cassini will dive through the unexplored space between Saturn and its rings 22 times. The video above tells how a team of NASA engineers called astrodynamicists used math and physics to plot a course for Cassini that would send it on its Grand Finale dives. Remarkable!
