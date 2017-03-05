Astronomers respond to 7-planet find

This video features interviews with Sean Carey, manager of the Spitzer Science Center, Caltech/IPAC; Nikole Lewis, James Webb Space Telescope project scientist, Space Telescope Science Institute; and Michaël Gillon, principal investigator, TRAPPIST, University of Liege, Belgium. They’re all responding to the recent discovery of seven Earth-sized planets orbiting the star TRAPPIST-1, only 40 light-years away. Lots of fun to watch their faces and experience their enthusiasm!
