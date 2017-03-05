menu
Astronomers respond to 7-planet find

By in Human World | Space | March 5, 2017

Love this video of astronomers showing their excitement about the discovery of 7 Earth-sized planets orbiting a nearby star.

This video features interviews with Sean Carey, manager of the Spitzer Science Center, Caltech/IPAC; Nikole Lewis, James Webb Space Telescope project scientist, Space Telescope Science Institute; and Michaël Gillon, principal investigator, TRAPPIST, University of Liege, Belgium. They’re all responding to the recent discovery of seven Earth-sized planets orbiting the star TRAPPIST-1, only 40 light-years away. Lots of fun to watch their faces and experience their enthusiasm!

Read more: Nearby TRAPPIST-1 has 7 planets

What would life be like near TRAPPIST-1?

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

