This video has been up on YouTube since 2011, but a friend posted it to my Facebook page this week. It’s wonderfully amusing, and also strangely compelling, maybe because listening to Carl Sagan’s voice is always such a pleasure.
Robert Price posted this video to YouTube. As he said:
For all the other words that aren’t [millions, billions, trillions or 1 quadrillion], please watch Cosmos.
Bottom line: All the illions from Cosmos, in order.
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.