This video has been up on YouTube since 2011, but a friend posted it to my Facebook page this week. It’s wonderfully amusing, and also strangely compelling, maybe because listening to Carl Sagan’s voice is always such a pleasure.

Robert Price posted this video to YouTube. As he said:

For all the other words that aren’t [millions, billions, trillions or 1 quadrillion], please watch Cosmos.

Bottom line: All the illions from Cosmos, in order.