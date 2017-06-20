menu
Space gardening

By in Human World | Space | June 20, 2017

Future space outpost dwellers will need to grow plants for food and to recycle air and water. Here’s what scientists are learning about space farming from plants grown on the ISS.

Scientists have been studying plant growth on the International Space Station (ISS). The results could help boost the productivity of both extraterrestrial and earthly gardens.

Bottom line: NASA ScienceCast video on growing plants aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Read more from NASA

