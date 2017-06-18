menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

252,811 subscribers and counting ...

Today in science: Sally Ride in space

By and in Human World | Space | June 18, 2017

She was the 1st American woman in space, eventually flying on 2 shuttle missions. She played a key role in the investigation of the Challenger disaster. And she inspired people.

Sally Ride aboard space shuttle mission STS-7/Challenger. Image via NASA.

June 18, 1983. On this date, physicist Sally Ride became the first American woman in space. She was the third woman in space overall, after USSR cosmonauts Valentina Tereshkova (1963) and Svetlana Savitskaya (1982). Ride was an astronaut aboard space shuttle mission STS-7, NASA’s seventh space shuttle mission and the second mission for the shuttle Challenger.

The mission lasted 147 hours. Ride’s job was to work a robotic arm, used to help put satellites into Earth-orbit. She flew on the space shuttle again (mission STS-41G) in 1984.

STS-7/Challenger crew during Ride’s historic 1st flight in 1983. Image via NASA Flickr.

Ride was scheduled to board the shuttle again, on proposed shuttle mission STS-61M, which was canceled due to the 1986 Challenger disaster. Ride later helped investigate the Challenger accident, as a member of the Rogers Commission. According to a 2016 article in Popular Mechanics, it was Sally Ride who revealed to General Donald Kutyna – another member of the Rogers Commission – that the O-rings used in the shuttle become stiff at low temperatures, a fact that eventually led to identification of the cause of the explosion.

Sally K. Ride as a teenager. She was passionate about tennis and participated in national championships. Image via Afflictor.com.

Sally Ride was born in Los Angeles, California on May 26, 1951. As a teenager, she loved sports such as running, volleyball, softball and, especially, tennis. After receiving undergraduate degrees in physics and in English from Stanford University in 1973, she obtained her PhD in physics.

While Ride was studying physics, in 1977, NASA was looking for women astronauts. Ride saw an ad in the school newspaper inviting women to apply to the astronaut program and decided to apply for the job. She was one of six women chosen as an astronaut candidate in 1978.

The following year, she began training as a Mission Specialist for future space flights.

Sally Ride and her partner of 27 years, Tam O’Shaughnessy. Image via Daily Mail.

In 1989 – when her career with NASA ended – Ride began teaching physics at the University of California, in Los Angeles. In 2001, she began inspiring other young women to pursue STEM careers through  Sally Ride Science, a company she co-founded with her partner, Tam O’Shaughnessy. Her company targeted middle school students and their parents. With O’Shaughnessy, Ride wrote five science books for children and undertook many other projects to motivate young people toward the sciences.

Sally Ride died on July 23, 2012 after suffering pancreatic cancer.

Sally Ride Science, her legacy, is still directed by Tam O’Shaughnessy.

Read more about Sally Ride from NASA

Read more about her at Sally Ride Science

Sally Ride in space, via NASA.

Bottom line: Sally Ride became the first American woman in space on June 18, 1983.

Daniela Breitman

Daniela Breitman

Daniela Breitman - a Canadian writer, formerly with From Quarks to Quasars - is currently studying Applied Sciences with the goal of becoming an astrophysicist. An amateur photographer, she also loves writing and literature and is a huge science fiction fan. In fact, she's passionate about many things.

MORE ARTICLES

Today in science: Sally Ride in space

6 hours ago

Are asteroids hiding among the Taurids?

3 days ago

Tonight

Find the Crow, Cup and Water Snake

Today's Image

A ribbon of ammonia in Orion

A ribbon of ammonia in Orion

We're Social all the time