Ocean worlds beyond Earth

Astronomers using veteran spacecraft have now identified at least two icy, ocean-bearing moons in our solar system, one orbiting Jupiter (Europa) and the other orbit Saturn (Enceladus). New results about Enceladus – possibly indicating conditions for life on this moon of Saturn – were published on April 13, 2017. So scientists are buzzing this month about the idea of oceans worlds – not just in our solar system, but also in the Milky Way galaxy at large.

In the most recent studies, Cassini scientists announced that a form of chemical energy that life can feed on appears to exist on Saturn’s moon Enceladus, and Hubble researchers report additional evidence of plumes erupting from Jupiter’s moon Europa.

The new ScienceCast from NASA – also released on April 13 – has more.

Check out this cool NASA site about ocean worlds in our solar system and beyond.

Read a statement from NASA about new insights into ocean worlds in our solar system

Here’s another NASA article about ocean worlds

Enjoy science and the beauty of the cosmos? Please donate to help EarthSky keep going.

Want PayPal or to send a check to EarthSky? Click here.

Bottom line: New NASA ScienceCast about ocean worlds around us in the solar system and beyond.