Mystery of high-energy cosmic rays

Here’s a cool new video from NASA about high-energy cosmic rays. This daily shower of particles, which never stops, is a sign of violent events in deep space.
Scientists believe that the majority of cosmic rays come from supernova explosions. According to NASA:
When massive stars explode they blast most of their material into space. The expanding shock waves can break apart interstellar atoms and accelerate the debris to unimaginably high energies. Other, unknown cataclysmic phenomena may be at work, too, especially for the most energetic cosmic rays.
Help EarthSky keep going! Donate
Bottom line: NASA video about the study of high-energy cosmic rays from deep space.
Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.