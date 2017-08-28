Mystery of high-energy cosmic rays

Here’s a cool new video from NASA about high-energy cosmic rays. This daily shower of particles, which never stops, is a sign of violent events in deep space.

Scientists believe that the majority of cosmic rays come from supernova explosions. According to NASA:

When massive stars explode they blast most of their material into space. The expanding shock waves can break apart interstellar atoms and accelerate the debris to unimaginably high energies. Other, unknown cataclysmic phenomena may be at work, too, especially for the most energetic cosmic rays.

Bottom line: NASA video about the study of high-energy cosmic rays from deep space.

