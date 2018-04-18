menu
See it! Moon sweeps past Venus

By in Space | Today's Image | April 18, 2018

Wonderful photos from the EarthSky community of the moon’s sweep this week past the brightest planet, Venus.

Moon and Venus on April 17 to 19

CJ Meyer wrote, “Clear skies tonight looking west just after sunset with the crescent moon, Venus, Aldebaran (Taurus) and the Pleiades all visible. Ndola, Zambia.”

Pavlo Pakhomenko took this photo of the moon and Venus over the Derzhprom building, a constructivist structure in Freedom Square, Kharkiv, Ukraine, on April 18, 2018.

Rod Cerkoney captured this image over Fort Collins, Colorado, on April 17, 2018. He said, “High winds and clouds most of the day. But the clouds dissipated in the early evening (not the winds) long enough to enjoy the moon and Venus hovering above a local landmark – Horsetooth Rock.”

A drone captured this image in Orange, California, April 17, 2018. Image via Michael Daugherty.

Steve Browne wrote, “Peek-a-boo, I see you. The moon and Venus hiding in the trees.” Morehead City, North Carolina, April 17, 2018.

Crescent moon and Venus over southern Wisconsin April 17, 2018. Photo via Suzanne Murphy.

Véronique Lannerée? wrote, “Beautiful rendezvous this night with Venus and a thin crescent moon, from France.”

Bottom line: Photos of the moon and Venus in April 2018.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

Tonight

Moon and Venus on April 17 to 19

Today's Image

See it! Moon sweeps past Venus

See it! Moon sweeps past Venus

