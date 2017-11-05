Next Mars rover will have 23 eyes

Mars hasn’t been spectacular in our sky in 2017, but it’ll have a memorable opposition in 2018. Then Mars will be especially close to us, and when many will be speaking of this neighboring red world, shining so brightly in our skies. The 2020 opposition of Mars will be excellent as well, which is why NASA choose 2020 as the year to send a new rover to Mars. Because Earth and Mars will come particularly close that year, the Mars 2020 mission will need relatively less power to travel to Mars, thus lowering mission costs and risks. Various details of the mission have already been published, and this week – October 31, 2017 – NASA announced that the new Mars 2020 rover will have 23 “eyes,” that is, 23 cameras.

That’s in contrast to five cameras for NASA’s Mars Pathfinder mission in 1997, whose rover, Sojourner, was the first to creep across Mars’ surface. And it’s more cameras than Curiosity’s 17; Curiosity is the most recent Mars rover, and the Mars 2020 mission is building on its technologies.

Camera technology has, clearly, taken a quantum leap since Sojourner in 1997.

Mars 2020’s cameras will be designed, NASA said, to:

… create sweeping panoramas, reveal obstacles, study the atmosphere, and assist science instruments. They will provide dramatic views during the rover’s descent to Mars and be the first to capture images of a parachute as it opens on another planet. There will even be a camera inside the rover’s body, which will study samples as they’re stored and left on the surface for collection by a future mission.

Jim Bell of Arizona State University, Tempe, principal investigator for 2020’s Mastcam-Z, the rover’s main eyes (the Z stands for zoom), said:

The cameras on 2020 will include more color and 3-D imaging than on Curiosity.

Some camera lenses will also have a wider field of view. That’s critical for the 2020 mission, which will try to maximize the time spent doing science and collecting samples. Colin McKinney of JPL, product delivery manager for the new engineering cameras, said:

Our previous Navcams would snap multiple pictures and stitch them together. With the wider field of view, we get the same perspective in one shot.

Read more about Mars 2020’s new cameras via NASA

Bottom line: