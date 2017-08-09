The hunt for asteroids

A few NASA-funded astronomer teams are always on the hunt for potentially hazardous near-Earth objects, asteroids and comets whose orbits periodically bring them within 30 million miles of Earth’s orbit.
NASA is not only hunting asteroids, it’s also working on ways to defend our planet against them
