The hunt for asteroids

By in Human World | Space | August 9, 2017

New short video from NASA about the hunt for potentially hazardous asteroids and comets, and ways to defend Earth against them.

A few NASA-funded astronomer teams are always on the hunt for potentially hazardous near-Earth objects, asteroids and comets whose orbits periodically bring them within 30 million miles of Earth’s orbit.

NASA is not only hunting asteroids, it’s also working on ways to defend our planet against them

The hunt for asteroids

