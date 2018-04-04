menu
Get to know Earth’s magnetosphere

By in Earth | Space | April 4, 2018

Enveloping our planet and protecting us from the fury of the sun is Earth’s magnetosphere. Take 3 minutes to learn about it, in this new NASA ScienceCasts video.

Scientists say our magnetosphere was key to helping Earth develop into a habitable planet. This magnetic bubble deflects most of the solar material sweeping towards us from our star at 1 million miles (1.6 million km) per hour or more. Without the magnetosphere, the relentless action of these solar particles could strip the Earth of the protective layers that shield us from the sun’s ultraviolet radiation.

