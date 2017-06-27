Expect colorful clouds from rocket launch

NASA said on June 26, 2017 that the launch of its Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket is scheduled for between 4:15 and 4:45 a.m. this Thursday, June 29. It said the launch window is determined by sun angles and also by whether the moon is up or down. The rocket is to test a new multi-canister ejection system for deploying vapors in rocket missions for studying Earth’s upper atmosphere and ionosphere, aka aurora soundings. Upon launch of the rocket, the vapors will form luminescent, blue-green and red, artificial clouds expected to be seen from New York to North Carolina.

Backup launch day is June 30.

The Visitor Center at the Wallops Flight Facility on the eastern shore of Virginia will open at 3:30 a.m. on launch day, for those wishing to view the launch live. Live coverage online begins on the Wallops Ustream site at 3:45 a.m. on launch day and Wallops Facebook Live coverage begins at 4 a.m. on launch day. You might also check Twitter (@NASA_Wallops).

The launch was originally scheduled for early June and has been postponed several times. NASA explained:

These clouds, or vapor tracers, allow scientists on the ground to visually track particle motions in space. The development of the multi-canister ampoule ejection system will allow scientists to gather information over a much larger area than previously allowed when deploying the tracers just from the main payload … The vapor tracers are formed through the interaction of barium, strontium and cupric-oxide. The tracers will be released at altitudes 96 to 124 miles high and pose no hazard to residents along the mid-Atlantic coast.

