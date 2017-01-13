When does Friday 13th have a full moon?

Want to see some dates when a Friday the 13th and a full moon fall on the same day? Here are past and future Friday the 13ths with full moons:
Friday Mar 13th 1903
Friday Oct 13th 1905
Friday Jun 13th 1919
Friday Jan 13th 1922
Friday Nov 13th 1970
Friday Jul 13th 1984
Friday Feb 13th 1987
Friday Mar 13th 1998
Friday Oct 13th 2000
Friday Jun 13th 2014
Friday Aug 13th 2049
Friday Apr 13th 2063
Friday Nov 13th 2065
Friday Feb 13th 2082
Bottom line: Past and future dates when Friday the 13th coincides with a full moon.
