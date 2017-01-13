When does Friday 13th have a full moon?

Want to see some dates when a Friday the 13th and a full moon fall on the same day? Here are past and future Friday the 13ths with full moons:

Friday Mar 13th 1903

Friday Oct 13th 1905

Friday Jun 13th 1919

Friday Jan 13th 1922

Friday Nov 13th 1970

Friday Jul 13th 1984

Friday Feb 13th 1987

Friday Mar 13th 1998

Friday Oct 13th 2000

Friday Jun 13th 2014

Friday Aug 13th 2049

Friday Apr 13th 2063

Friday Nov 13th 2065

Friday Feb 13th 2082

Source: researchmaniacs.com.

Bottom line: Past and future dates when Friday the 13th coincides with a full moon.