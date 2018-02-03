menu
When is the next supermoon?

By and in Human World | Space | February 3, 2018

We’ve just passed a series of 3 full supermoons. The next supermoons of 2018 will be the new moons of June, July and August.

January 1, 2018, full supermoon over Seattle, Washington from Gary Peltz. See more photos of the January 1, 2018, supermoon.

A supermoon is a new or full moon closely coinciding with perigee, the moon’s closest point to Earth in its monthly orbit.

According to the original definition of supermoon – coined by Richard Nolle in 1979 – a moon has to come within about 224,000 miles (361,000 km) of our planet, as measured from the centers of the moon and Earth, in order to be considered a supermoon.

When is the next one?

We just passed a series of three full supermoons, one in December 2017 and two in January 2018. Of these, the January 1 supermoon was the closest and largest. Thus it was the closest and largest full supermoon of 2018.

Still to come in 2018 … a series of new moon supermoons will occur when the new moon closely pair ups with perigee on June 13, July 13 and August 11.

Here’s a comparison between the December 3, 2017, full moon at perigee (closest to Earth for the month) and the year’s farthest full moon in June, 2017, at apogee (farthest from Earth for the month) by Muzamir Mazlan at Telok Kemang Observatory, Port Dickson, Malaysia. More photos of the December, 2017, supermoon.

The second of these three new moon supermoons on July 13, 2018, will present the closest new moon supermoon of 2018. Of course, these new moons will be invisible to the eye, unless you’re in a position to witness the partial solar eclipse on Friday, July 13, 2018.

2018’s full moon supermoon series will recur after 14 lunar months (14 returns to full moon):

Full moon distance (2019 Jan 21): 357,715 km
Full moon distance (2019 Feb 19): 356,846 km
Full moon distance (2019 Mar 21): 360,772 km

2018’s new moon supermoon series will also recur after 14 lunar months (14 returns to new moon). Thus we’ll have new supermoons on August 1 and 30, plus September 28, 2019.

Some astronomers have complained about the name supermoon … but we notice even the diehards are starting to use it now. Such is the power of folklore.

The term supermoon has entered the popular culture. for example, Supermoon is the title track of Sophie Hunger’s 2015 album. It’s a nice song! Check it out in the video below.

Before we called them supermoons, we in astronomy called these moons perigean full moons, or a perigean new moons. Perigee just means near Earth.

The moon is full, or opposite Earth from the sun, once each month. It’s new, or more or less between the Earth and sun, once each month.

And, every month, as it orbits Earth, the moon comes closest to Earth, or to perigee. The moon naturally swings farthest away once each month, too; that point is called apogee.

No doubt about it. Supermoon is a catchier term than perigean new moon or perigean full moon.

Supermoons are bright! Eliot Herman in Tucson, Arizona, said the supermoon on the night of January 1 – closest supermoon of 2018 – was “almost “blindingly” bright. This is a 9-image HDR merged in Photoshop and processed with efex. Each image is spaced by 0,3 stops. See more photos of the January 1, 2018, supermoon.

Supermoons don’t look bigger to the eye than ordinary full moons, although experienced observers say they can detect a difference.

But supermoons do look brighter than ordinary full moons!

Plus Earth’s oceans feel the extra full of supermoons. All full moons (and new moons) combine with the sun to create larger-than-usual tides, called spring tides. But closer-than-average full moons (or closer-than-average new moons) – that is, supermoons – elevate the tides even more. These extra high spring tides are wide ranging. High tides climb up especially high, and, on the same day, low tides plunge especially low. Experts call these perigean spring tides, in honor of the moon’s nearness. If you live along an ocean coastline, watch for them! They typically follow the supermoon by a day or two.

Do extra-high supermoon tides cause flooding? Maybe yes, and maybe no. Flooding typically occurs when a strong weather system accompanies an especially high spring tide.

Around each new moon (left) and full moon (right) – when the sun, Earth, and moon are located more or less on a line in space – the range between high and low tides is greatest. These are called spring tides. A supermoon – new or full moon at its closest to Earth – accentuates these tides. Image via physicalgeography.net.

About three or four times a year, the new or full moon coincides closely in time with the perigee of the moon—the point when the moon is closest to the Earth. These occurrences are often called 'perigean spring tides.' The difference between ‘perigean spring tide’ and normal tidal ranges for all areas of the coast is small. In most cases, the difference is only a couple of inches above normal spring tides. Image and caption via NOAA.

About 3 or 4 times a year, or more often, a new or full moon coincides with the moon’s closest point to Earth, or perigee. There’s usually only a small difference – typically a couple of inches (or centimeters) – between these “perigean spring tides” and normal tidal ranges. But, at these times, if a storm strikes along a coastline, flooding can occur. Image via NOAA.

Extra-close supermoons from 2010 to 2020

2010 Jan 30 (356,593 km)

2011 Mar 19 (356,575 km)

2012 May 06 (356,955 km)

2013 Jun 23 (356,991 km)

2014 Aug 10 (356,896 km)

2015 Sep 28 (356,877 km)

2016 Nov 14 (356,509 km)

2018 Jan 02 (356,565 km)

2019 Feb 19 (356,761 km)

2020 Apr 08 (356,907 km)

There wasn’t an extra-close perigee full moon – a closest full supermoon – in 2017 (by “extra-close,” we’re considering moons less than 357,000 kilometers from Earth). After November 14, 2016, the extra-close coincidence of full moon and perigee didn’t happen again until January 1-2, 2018.

Looking further into the future, the perigee full moon will come closer than 356,500 kilometers for the first time in the 21st century (2001-2100) on November 25, 2034 (356,446 km). The closest full moon of the 21st century will fall on December 6, 2052 (356,425 km).

By the way, some astronomers will call all the full moons listed above proxigee full moons. The word proxigee just means an extra-close perigee.

But, like many of you, we’ll have fun just calling ’em supermoons.

What most call a Blue Moon isn't blue in color. It's only Blue in name. This great moon photo from EarthSky Facebook friend Rebecca Lacey in Cambridge, Idaho.

Happy supermoons, y’all! This great moon photo comes from EarthSky Facebook friend Rebecca Lacey in Cambridge, Idaho.

Bottom line: By the end of January 2018, we’d just passed a series of 3 full supermoons. The next supermoons of 2018 will be the new moons of June, July and August.

Read more: Tides and the pull of the moon and sun

Read more: Why experts disagree on what’s a supermoon

Bruce McClure

Bruce McClure

Bruce McClure has served as lead writer for EarthSky's popular Tonight pages since 2004. He's a sundial aficionado, whose love for the heavens has taken him to Lake Titicaca in Bolivia and sailing in the North Atlantic, where he earned his celestial navigation certificate through the School of Ocean Sailing and Navigation. He also writes and hosts public astronomy programs and planetarium programs in and around his home in upstate New York.

