Impossibly starry skies over NYC

Harun Mehmedinovic of Project Skyglow wrote to EarthSky:

In honor of the International Dark Sky Association’s Dark Sky Week (April 15-21), we have created Skyglow NYC, a night sky timelapse video that imagines impossibly starry skies over famously light polluted New York City.

We used compositing techniques to replace the blown out skies of NYC with long-exposure footage captured at pristine dark sky locations like Death Valley National Park and Grand Canyon National Park. This is all part of SkyglowProject.com, our ongoing quest to raise awareness for endangered night skies and examine the dangers of light pollution.

We kicked off Skyglow three years ago with a viral composite video over Los Angeles so we thought it fitting to cross the continent and photograph New York to honor this year’s Dark Sky Week.

The film was shot on Canon 5DIV cameras & lenses sponsored by Canon USA, aided by Alpine Labs’ Michron & Pulse, powered by Paul C. Buff Vagabond Mini. Adobe Lightroom & Premiere were used for editing and processing. Additional corrections by LRTimelapse.