Impossibly starry skies over NYC

Harun Mehmedinovic of Project Skyglow wrote to EarthSky:
In honor of the International Dark Sky Association’s Dark Sky Week (April 15-21), we have created Skyglow NYC, a night sky timelapse video that imagines impossibly starry skies over famously light polluted New York City.
We used compositing techniques to replace the blown out skies of NYC with long-exposure footage captured at pristine dark sky locations like Death Valley National Park and Grand Canyon National Park. This is all part of SkyglowProject.com, our ongoing quest to raise awareness for endangered night skies and examine the dangers of light pollution.
We kicked off Skyglow three years ago with a viral composite video over Los Angeles so we thought it fitting to cross the continent and photograph New York to honor this year’s Dark Sky Week.
The film was shot on Canon 5DIV cameras & lenses sponsored by Canon USA, aided by Alpine Labs’ Michron & Pulse, powered by Paul C. Buff Vagabond Mini. Adobe Lightroom & Premiere were used for editing and processing. Additional corrections by LRTimelapse.
By the way, in 2015, the state of New York took an unprecedented step to begin protecting wildlife from excessive use of lights. The Audubon Society said:
New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that state-owned and state-managed buildings from Buffalo to Gotham and Binghamton to Plattsburg will participate in the Audubon NY Lights Out program. That means unessential outdoor lighting will be shut off from 11 p.m. to dawn, from April 15 through May 31, and August 15 through November 15, when waves of songbirds migrate through New York in the dark en route to southern wintering grounds.
Bottom line: In honor of International Dark Sky Week (April 15-21, 2018), Project Skyglow has juxtaposed New York City night scenes with some of North America’s most pristine night skies.
Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.