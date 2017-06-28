menu
Solar eclipse safe viewing tips

By in Astronomy Essentials | Human World | June 28, 2017

If you’re planning to watch the August 21 total solar eclipse (and we hope you are!) take a minute to watch this video on how to watch safely.

It is never safe to look directly at the sun’s rays – even if the sun is partly obscured. When watching a partial eclipse you must wear eclipse glasses at all times if you want to face the sun, or use an alternate indirect method. This also applies during a total eclipse up until the time when the sun is completely and totally blocked.

Total eclipse of sun: August 21, 2017

Bottom line: Safety tips for watching the August 21, 2017 total solar eclipse.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

