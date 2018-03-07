menu
See it! Moon passes Jupiter

By in Human World | Today's Image | March 7, 2018

The waning moon – up between late night and early morning – sweeps near 3 planets this week. Photos here from the EarthSky community, plus a chart showing which planets you can see next!

Photographer Sian Houle in Minnesota caught Jupiter and the moon on the morning of March 7, 2018.

Victor C. Rogus in Arcadia, Florida also caught the moon on March 7 and wrote: “I waited for over an hour for a slow-moving break in the clouds.” Cannon 60Da camera, using a Baader “Vario Finder” as a lens, Camera on tripod. The lens is a 10×60 (61mm x 250mm f/4.1)

Ken Gallagher in Lake Havasu, Arizona, caught the very bright planet Jupiter inside a lunar halo on Tuesday morning, March 6, 2018.

Jupiter (left of chimney) and the moon (right of water tank) from New York City on March 6, 2018, by Ben Orlove. “I went up to my building’s roof. When I got there, just before 6, the sky was too bright to see Mars or Saturn. I did like this New York view of the moon and Jupiter, though.”

Get up before dawn for a great view of the moon and the morning planets!

Bottom line: Photos of the moon sweeping past the morning planets in early March 2018. We’ll be adding to this gallery throughout the week, so please check back!

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

