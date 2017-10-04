NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter – with support from NASA’s Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Institute (SSERVI) and the Lunar and Planetary Institute – are sponsoring an International Observe the Moon Night (InOMN) on October 28, 2017. Go to the InOMN website to find information about how to host, register, and evaluate your InOMN event, look for an InOMN event near you, and share pictures and highlights from InOMN. The website says it’s:

… an annual worldwide public event that encourages observation, appreciation, and understanding of our moon and its connection to NASA planetary science and exploration, as well as the cultural and personal connections we all have with Earth’s nearest neighbor. Everyone on Earth is invited to join the celebration by hosting or attending an InOMN event — and uniting on one day each year to look at and learn about the moon together …

In 2017, we are encouraging an eclipse-focus for the event, celebrating the total solar eclipse that crossed the United States in August, a lunar eclipse that will occur in January, and past and future eclipses visible around the world …

Though we encourage everyone to participate in International Observe the Moon Night on a specified day each year, we understand that this date may not work for everyone. If it does not work for you this year, you are welcome to host your event on a different day, as close to October 28 as possible.