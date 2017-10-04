NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter – with support from NASA’s Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Institute (SSERVI) and the Lunar and Planetary Institute – are sponsoring an International Observe the Moon Night (InOMN) on October 28, 2017. Go to the InOMN website to find information about how to host, register, and evaluate your InOMN event, look for an InOMN event near you, and share pictures and highlights from InOMN. The website says it’s:
… an annual worldwide public event that encourages observation, appreciation, and understanding of our moon and its connection to NASA planetary science and exploration, as well as the cultural and personal connections we all have with Earth’s nearest neighbor. Everyone on Earth is invited to join the celebration by hosting or attending an InOMN event — and uniting on one day each year to look at and learn about the moon together …
In 2017, we are encouraging an eclipse-focus for the event, celebrating the total solar eclipse that crossed the United States in August, a lunar eclipse that will occur in January, and past and future eclipses visible around the world …
Though we encourage everyone to participate in International Observe the Moon Night on a specified day each year, we understand that this date may not work for everyone. If it does not work for you this year, you are welcome to host your event on a different day, as close to October 28 as possible.
Click here to register your event for International Observe the Moon Night
Go to the event’s website to look for an InOMN event near you
Bottom line: Info about International Observe the Moon Night 2017.
EarthSky tees are back! Learn how your purchase helps support worthy causes, and use code ESFRIENDS for $5 off.
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.