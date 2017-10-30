Mojave Forsaken: Ghost towns and dark skies

SKYGLOWPROJECT.COM: MOJAVE FORSAKEN from Harun Mehmedinovic on Vimeo.

Gavin Heffernan (@GavinHeffernan on Twitter) wrote to EarthSky:

More details available in the Vimeo description, but this was shot by Harun Mehmedinovic [@SkyglowProject on Twitter] and me over two years at the abandoned towns of Bodie, California, Rhyolite, Nevada, and Cerro Gordo, California. At night, due to high elevation, clarity of the skies, and lack of sources of light pollution, these town give us a glimpse of the night sky as it would have been seen by inhabitants of these towns a century ago.

MOJAVE FORSAKEN is part of our ongoing SkyGlowProject.com light pollution awareness campaign that has taken us across the continent to capture North America’s most incredible dark sky locations, in order to help save the skies.