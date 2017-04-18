Celebrating science, the Earth and the sky

Earth Day and March for Science on April 22. The Earth Day Network and the March for Science are co-organizing a rally and teach-in on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on April 22, 2017. The day’s program will include speeches and trainings with scientists and civic organizers, musical performances, and a march through the streets of Washington, D.C. The crowd will gather at 8 a.m., and the teach-in will begin at 10 a.m.

International Dark Sky Week, April 18-22. Created in 2003 by high-school student Jennifer Barlow, International Dark Sky Week has grown to become a worldwide event and a key component of Global Astronomy Month. Each year it is held in April around Earth Day and Astronomy Day. This year celebrations begin Saturday, April 22 and run through Friday, April 28. In explaining why she started the week, Barlow said:

I want people to be able to see the wonder of the night sky without the effects of light pollution. The universe is our view into our past and our vision into the future … I want to help preserve its wonder.

International Dark Sky Week draws attention to the problems associated with light pollution and promotes simple solutions available to mitigate it.

