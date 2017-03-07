Add your eclipse event to the AAS map

Are you hosting and/or participating in an eclipse-viewing party or other public event for the August 21, 2017 U.S. coast-to-coast eclipse, first total solar eclipse visible in the contiguous U.S. since 1979? To help let people know about your event, the American Astronomical Society (AAS) – the United States’ society of professional astronomers – announced on March 6, 2016 that it wants you to place word of it on its interactive Events & Activities map on the AAS solar-eclipse website.
Click here to view the AAS’ interactive eclipse map
Click here to place your solar eclipse event on the AAS map
Questions? Email astronomer Richard Tresch Fienberg at rick.fienberg [at] aas.org, who wrote:
Most of the events mapped to date are in the path of totality, but a growing number of communities off the path are organizing activities to share safe views of the partial eclipse with members of the public. We want to know about them, too.
Are you giving a lecture or other presentation about the eclipse to your local astronomy club, civic group, or public library? Is your local planetarium doing any eclipse programming? We want to know about that, too!
Here’s a complete list of event and activity types that we’re including on the map:
Astronomy Club Meeting
Citizen Science Activity
Community Festival (Multi-Day)
Documentary or Film Screening
Eclipse Day Observing
Lecture or Presentation
Museum or Other Exhibit
Observatory Open House
Park or Nature Center Program
Planetarium Show
Radio or Television Broadcast
Science Cafe
Tour or Travel Program
Webcast or Live Stream
Workshop or Conference
Bottom line: You’re invited to add your eclipse-related event or activity – for the August 21, 2017 total solar eclipse – to the American Astronomical Society’s eclipse map.
