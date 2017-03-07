Add your eclipse event to the AAS map

Are you hosting and/or participating in an eclipse-viewing party or other public event for the August 21, 2017 U.S. coast-to-coast eclipse, first total solar eclipse visible in the contiguous U.S. since 1979? To help let people know about your event, the American Astronomical Society (AAS) – the United States’ society of professional astronomers – announced on March 6, 2016 that it wants you to place word of it on its interactive Events & Activities map on the AAS solar-eclipse website.

Click here to view the AAS’ interactive eclipse map

Click here to place your solar eclipse event on the AAS map

Questions? Email astronomer Richard Tresch Fienberg at rick.fienberg [at] aas.org, who wrote:

Most of the events mapped to date are in the path of totality, but a growing number of communities off the path are organizing activities to share safe views of the partial eclipse with members of the public. We want to know about them, too. Are you giving a lecture or other presentation about the eclipse to your local astronomy club, civic group, or public library? Is your local planetarium doing any eclipse programming? We want to know about that, too! Here’s a complete list of event and activity types that we’re including on the map: Astronomy Club Meeting

Citizen Science Activity

Community Festival (Multi-Day)

Documentary or Film Screening

Eclipse Day Observing

Lecture or Presentation

Museum or Other Exhibit

Observatory Open House

Park or Nature Center Program

Planetarium Show

Radio or Television Broadcast

Science Cafe

Tour or Travel Program

Webcast or Live Stream

Workshop or Conference

Bottom line: You’re invited to add your eclipse-related event or activity – for the August 21, 2017 total solar eclipse – to the American Astronomical Society’s eclipse map.

Click here to view the AAS’ interactive eclipse map

Click here to place your solar eclipse event on the AAS map