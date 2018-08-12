menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

0 subscribers and counting ...

Want to trick your ears?

By in Human World | August 12, 2018

You’ll enjoy this video of audio illusions from the guys at AsapSCIENCE. Can you understand the talking piano?

Bottom line: You can hear words in piano music because of auditory illusions.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

MORE ARTICLES

Want to trick your ears?

6 hours ago

How NASA will shield solar probe from crazy heat

2 days ago

Today's Image

Potomac River sunrise

Potomac River sunrise

Tonight

Perseids are peaking this weekend!


We're Social all the time