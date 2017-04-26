Use Southern Cross to find due south

Steve Brown wrote:

I realise that the majority of your readers reside in the Northern Hemisphere and fewer in the Southern Hemisphere. Is your community aware that the constellation of the Southern Cross (which appears on both the Australian and New Zealand flags) can be used to point out the South Celestial Pole and the direction south?

Steve also provided many links and references to finding south with the Southern Cross. Thank you, Steve! Here we go …

The south celestial pole is the point in the sky directly above Earth’s southern axis. It’s the point around which the entire southern sky appears to turn. The height of the south celestial pole in your sky depends on your latitude. The sky’s north pole has a moderately bright star – the North Star, aka Polaris – approximately marking its location. The sky’s south pole has no such bright star. But, if you’re in the Southern Hemisphere, you can indeed use the Southern Cross – also known as the constellation Crux – to find celestial south. Then you can draw a line downward from celestial south to find the direction due south.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) published the following two illustrations showing how to use the Southern Cross to find the south celestial pole and the direction south:

Prefer to get your information via video? Here are a couple of videos showing the same thing, how to use the Southern Cross to find the south celestial pole and due south:

The Southern Cross isn’t the one route to finding celestial south and the direction due south. There are several others way to find south. If you’re interested, try this Wikipedia page. The illustration below, which I found on Wikimedia Commons, shows how to use the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds to find celestial south.

Happy gazing, southern friends!

