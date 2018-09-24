menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

0 subscribers and counting ...

How scientists know sea level rise is accelerating

By in Earth | September 24, 2018

Sea levels have been rising since the end of the last Ice Age. But the rate of the rise is accelerating, as Earth’s global climate warms. A new video from ESA explains how scientists know.

The European Space Agency released this video on sea level rise on September 24, 2018. The video explains that – on average, as measured by satellites orbiting Earth – sea level has been rising 3.1 millimeters (0.12 inches) per year over the past 25 years. Melting glaciers and ice sheets, and the thermal expansion of sea water as oceans warm, are mainly responsible for the rise.

The rate of sea level rise has been accelerating in the past five years to nearly 5 millimeters (0.2 inches) per year. Jérôme Benveniste of ESA, who is featured in the video, called this “a strong acceleration.” He said:

By 2100, we could have a rise of 2 meters [6.5 feet].

Watch the video for more.

An average sea level rise of 3.1 millimeters (0.12 inches) per year might not sound like much. But it’s about 30 centimeters (about a foot) over a century. In recent years, the rate of rise has been more like 5 millimeters per year. Image is a still captured from the video above, via ESA.

Bottom line: A new ESA video on the rate of increase in sea level rise.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Full Harvest Moon September 24-25

5 hours ago

See Venus at its brightest

4 days ago

Today's Image

Venus and Jupiter, from Brazil

Venus and Jupiter, from Brazil

Tonight

Full Harvest Moon September 24-25


We're Social all the time