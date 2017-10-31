menu
Deep-sea nightmares and other ocean spookiness

By in Earth | October 31, 2017

Eerie denizens of the ocean depths star in this video from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) posted this video on its Facebook page this weekend and wrote:

To get you in the mood for Halloween, we bring you Deep-sea Nightmares!

Starring the black sea devil (Melanocetus), a skeleton shrimp (caprellid amphipod), the vampire squid (Vampyroteuthis infernalis), a bat-faced crab (Macroregonia macrochira), the fangtooth (Anoplogaster cornuta), a giant sea spider (as big as your open fist; not an actual spider, but an arthropod called a pycnogonid), bacterial ooze (growing on a hay bale placed at 3,000 m for a carbon experiment), the witch eel (Nettastomidae), a slimy mob of hagfish feeding on a dead fish, and the bloody-belly comb jelly (Lampocteis cruentiventer).

For more Halloween-themed videos from Monterey Bay Aquarium, check out this playlist on YouTube.

Video still via MBARI.

Bottom line: from Deep-Sea Nightmares video via Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

