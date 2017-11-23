Incredible visualization of hurricanes and aerosols

Tracking the aerosols carried on the winds let scientists see the currents in our atmosphere. This way-cool visualization, by the NASA Goddard Media Studios, follows sea salt, dust, and smoke from July 31 to November 1, 2017, showing how these particles are transported across the globe. Check out the hurricanes!

This visualization is a result of combining NASA satellite data with sophisticated mathematical models that describe the underlying physical processes.

Bottom line: NASA timelapse showing aerosols moving around Earth during the 2017 hurricane season.

Via NASA Goddard Media Studios