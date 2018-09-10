Summer 2018 was 4th hottest on record for U.S.

A NOAA analysis released on Thursday (September 6, 2018), reported that this summer – the months of June, July, and August – was the fourth hottest on record for the contiguous United States.

During the 2018 meteorological summer (June through August), the average temperature for the contiguous U.S. was 73.5 degrees Fahrenheit (16.05 degrees Celsius), which is 2.1 degrees F above average.

According to the NOAA report, 23 states across the U.S. West, South and Northeast had much-above-average summer temperatures. The average overnight low summer temperature for the contiguous U.S. was 60.9 degrees F (16.96 degrees C), which is 2.5 degrees F above average and 0.1 degree F hotter than the previous record in 2016.

The average U.S. temperature for the year-to-date (January through August) was 55.7 degrees F (13.16 C), 1.8 degrees F above normal. It was the 10th warmest year-to-date on record, with an above-average precipitation total of 21.67 inches (55 cm), 0.96 (2.4 cm) of an inch above average.

Bottom line: A NOAA report says that summer 2018 was the 4th hottest on record.

Read more from NOAA.