menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

246,244 subscribers and counting ...

Storm chasers honor Bill Paxton

By in Earth | Human World | February 27, 2017

An amazing several-state tribute – stretching across Tornado Alley – honoring Twister star Bill Paxton, who died Sunday due to complications from heart surgery.

Image via @USTornadoes on Twitter.

On Sunday afternoon (February 26, 2017), storm chasers in the United States’ infamous tornado alley paid tribute to film star Bill Paxton of the 1996 movie Twister, after news broke that the actor had died at age 61 following complications from heart surgery. Hundreds of storm chasers used their Spotter Network markers to make Paxton’s initials across parts of Kansas and Oklahoma.

Paxton went on from Twister to narrate the IMAX documentary Tornado Alley in 2011. A native Texan, it’s said he often spoke about his fascination with the weather phenomena.

Bottom line: A tribute from storm chasers across Tornado Alley, honoring Twister star Bill Paxton, who died February 26, 2017.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Storm chasers honor Bill Paxton

4 hours ago

What is the crater-dome illusion?

4 days ago

Tonight

Go young moon hunting this week

Today's Image

Favorite photos: Ring of fire eclipse

Favorite photos: Ring of fire eclipse

We're Social all the time