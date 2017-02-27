Storm chasers honor Bill Paxton

On Sunday afternoon (February 26, 2017), storm chasers in the United States’ infamous tornado alley paid tribute to film star Bill Paxton of the 1996 movie Twister, after news broke that the actor had died at age 61 following complications from heart surgery. Hundreds of storm chasers used their Spotter Network markers to make Paxton’s initials across parts of Kansas and Oklahoma.

Paxton went on from Twister to narrate the IMAX documentary Tornado Alley in 2011. A native Texan, it’s said he often spoke about his fascination with the weather phenomena.

Storm chasers putting together the most fitting tribute to Bill Paxton. The “B” is almost done while the “P” is taking shape. pic.twitter.com/VorpQ2eOFy — Bryan Snider (@BryanSnider) February 26, 2017

Storm chasers and weather nerds are awesome. Tribute for Bill Paxton. pic.twitter.com/1evkrZKdbl — Amber Leigh Turner???????? (@amberlturner) February 26, 2017

THIS IS AMAZING! Storm spotters are forming all over Oklahoma and Kansas to spell Bill Paxton's initials! @kfor #okwx pic.twitter.com/qDxvrm5VGw — Aaron Brackett (@Aaron_Brackett) February 26, 2017

Storm chasers pay tribute to Bill Paxton with "Twister" tribute https://t.co/M0eKeXn6el pic.twitter.com/gDAPkaCxxv — Variety (@Variety) February 26, 2017

Folks are getting their dots into position pic.twitter.com/vnq9rZNKY9 — Jeff Frame (@VORTEXJeff) February 26, 2017

The letters "BP" coming together on storm chaser GPS coordinates for actor Bill Paxton. #Twister #RIPBillPaxton pic.twitter.com/GXLlWVSfFV — SevereStudios (@severestudios) February 26, 2017

