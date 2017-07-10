Supernumerary rainbow over NYC

Here’s a classic example of a supernumerary rainbow, seen this weekend over New York. Les Cowley at Atmospheric Optics has written of this type of rainbow:

Look slightly inside a bright primary bow and sometimes you will see one or more predominantly green, pink and purple fringes. Their numbers and spacing can change from minute to minute. They are seen most often near the top of the bow …

Thank you, Alexander, for your photo!

Read more: Supernumerary Rainbows at Atmospheric Optics

Bottom line: Supernumerary rainbow NYC July 8, 2017.