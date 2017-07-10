menu
Supernumerary rainbow over NYC

By in Earth | Today's Image | July 10, 2017

Look inside the bright primary bow for colorful fringes, whose number and spacing can change from minute to minute. Alexander Krivenyshev caught this one over New York City on Saturday, July 8.

Supernumerary rainbow over New York City – July 8, 2017 – by Alexander Krivenyshev of WorldTimeZone.com

Here’s a classic example of a supernumerary rainbow, seen this weekend over New York. Les Cowley at Atmospheric Optics has written of this type of rainbow:

Look slightly inside a bright primary bow and sometimes you will see one or more predominantly green, pink and purple fringes. Their numbers and spacing can change from minute to minute. They are seen most often near the top of the bow …

Thank you, Alexander, for your photo!

Read more: Supernumerary Rainbows at Atmospheric Optics

Les Cowley said “predominantly green, pink and purple fringes” characterize a supernumerary rainbow. July 8 photo by Alexander Krivenyshev of WorldTimeZone.com

Bottom line: Supernumerary rainbow NYC July 8, 2017.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

