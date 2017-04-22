Favorite photos for Earth Day 2017

A bluebell woodland in Blairgowrie, Scotland. Photo by Alison Moodie. She write, “It is silent and the air is full of the perfume of a million wild bluebells.”
EarthSky is fortunate and grateful to have many talented friends who share their photos of the Earth, the sky and their surroundings. In celebration of Earth Day 2017, here are some of our favorites. We hope they help you enjoy Earth’s beauty and diversity. Our thanks to all who posted!
Mount Evans, Colorado by Debbie Quinn. Debbie said, “The end of the forest as you are going up. Trees do not grow beyond this point.”
Northern lights in Alaska by Manish Mamtani Photography.
Happy Earth Day from Karthik Easvur?. Valley in Mahabaleshwar Hills Station in India.
Madisonville, Louisiana. Photo via Justin Dennis.
A Spring hike in Bærum, Norway, by Margaret M. Meg Anderson.
Big Creek Greenway, Cumming, Georgia in April 2017. Photo via Jessica Schilke.
Columbia River near Longview, Washington. Photo via Diane Bartlett.
Tom Wildoner shot this on April 3, 2017. He said, “This is an area inside Lehigh Gorge State Park, Pennsylvania that I have named ‘Mossy Glen’. A wonderful secluded spot with moss covered rocks as far as you can see, gentle running water always running around and over them. I visit this spot fairly often.”
Kristal Alaimo-Moritz Klear wrote, “Even the small things matter. Earth Day 2017 – San Simeon, California.”
Sharr Mountains National park, Kosovo. Photo: Yzer Berisha
Sunset drama over Playa Sámara in Costa Rica by TF Harper
Our friend Beverly Fish wishes everyone a happy Earth Day from Okinawa! Thank you, Beverly.
Pearls of water on grass, in the morning, as captured by our friend VegaStar Carpentier.
Crepuscular rays, sometimes called sunrays, via Rick Trommater. View larger.
From our friend Neha Golwala in India who wrote, “Earth laughs in flowers.” Thanks, Neha.
Earth’s shadow on the October full moon. Photo by Birgit Boden in northern Sweden.
Starry skies and lightning strikes over Central Valley, California. Composite image constructed by Scott Toste
Crepuscular rays, or sunrays, from VegaStar Carpentier in Paris.
Funnel shaped cloud seen by Colin Chatfield in Saskatoon, SK, Canada.
Cherry trees blooming in Antelope Valley California, as captured by Kerri Willerford.
Evening twilight in Wjitehaven, England, as captured by our friend Adrian Strand. Thanks, Adrian.
Bottom line: Best nature images, in celebration of Earth Day 2017.