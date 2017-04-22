Favorite photos for Earth Day 2017

Enjoy science and the beauty of the cosmos? Please donate to help EarthSky keep going.

EarthSky is fortunate and grateful to have many talented friends who share their photos of the Earth, the sky and their surroundings. In celebration of Earth Day 2017, here are some of our favorites. We hope they help you enjoy Earth’s beauty and diversity. Our thanks to all who posted!

Bottom line: Best nature images, in celebration of Earth Day 2017.