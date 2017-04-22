menu
Favorite photos for Earth Day 2017

By in Earth | April 22, 2017

Here’s a collection of lovely, gorgeous, and wonderful photos from the EarthSky community in celebration of our favorite planet. Thank you all!

A bluebell woodland in Blairgowrie, Scotland. Photo by Alison Moodie. She write, “It is silent and the air is full of the perfume of a million wild bluebells.”

EarthSky is fortunate and grateful to have many talented friends who share their photos of the Earth, the sky and their surroundings. In celebration of Earth Day 2017, here are some of our favorites. We hope they help you enjoy Earth’s beauty and diversity. Our thanks to all who posted!

Mount Evans, Colorado by Debbie Quinn. Debbie said, “The end of the forest as you are going up. Trees do not grow beyond this point.”

Northern lights in Alaska by Manish Mamtani Photography.

Happy Earth Day from Karthik Easvur?. Valley in Mahabaleshwar Hills Station in India.
Happy Earth Day

Madisonville, Louisiana. Photo via Justin Dennis.

A Spring hike in Bærum, Norway, by Margaret M. Meg Anderson.

Big Creek Greenway, Cumming, Georgia in April 2017. Photo via Jessica Schilke.

Columbia River near Longview, Washington. Photo via Diane Bartlett.

Tom Wildoner shot this on April 3, 2017. He said, “This is an area inside Lehigh Gorge State Park, Pennsylvania that I have named ‘Mossy Glen’. A wonderful secluded spot with moss covered rocks as far as you can see, gentle running water always running around and over them. I visit this spot fairly often.”

Kristal Alaimo-Moritz Klear wrote, “Even the small things matter. Earth Day 2017 – San Simeon, California.”

Sharr Mountains National park, Kosovo. Photo: Yzer Berisha

Sunset drama over Playa Sámara in Costa Rica by TF Harper

Our friend Beverly Fish wishes everyone a happy Earth Day from Okinawa! Thank you, Beverly.

Pearls of water on grass, in the morning, as captured by our friend VegaStar Carpentier.

Crepuscular rays, sometimes called sunrays, via Rick Trommater. View larger.

From our friend Neha Golwala in India who wrote,

Autumn 2012 via Steve Scanlon Photogrpahy.

Autumn via Steve Scanlon Photography. Visit Steve’s Facebook page.

Earth's shadow, with full Hunter's Moon, on October 30, 2012. Photo from EarthSky Facebook friend Birgit Boden in northern Sweden.

Earth’s shadow on the October full moon. Photo by Birgit Boden in northern Sweden.

EarthSky Facebook friend Lynton Brown of Australia captured this fogbow. Thank you, Lynton. Click here to expand image

Starry skies and lightning strikes

Starry skies and lightning strikes over Central Valley, California. Composite image constructed by Scott Toste

Crepuscular rays, or sunrays, from EarthSky Facebook and G+ friend VegaStar Carpentier in Paris.

Funnel shaped cloud seen in May 2012 by our friend Colin Chatfield in Saskatoon, SK, Canada. Thank you, Colin.

Cherry trees blooming in Antelope Valley California in spring 2013, as captured by our friend Kerri Willerford. Thanks Kerri!

Evening twilight in Wjitehaven, England in March 2013, as captured by our friend Adrian Strand. Thanks, Adrian.

Bottom line: Best nature images, in celebration of Earth Day 2017.

