California sediments pour into the sea

The Advanced Land Imager aboard NASA’s Earth Observing-1 satellite captured this natural-color image over California, of sediments pouring into the ocean. NASA Earth Observatory said:

High water levels in several rivers in Monterey County prompted evacuations in late February, and high winds left thousands of people without electricity, according to local news reports. The surging rivers are the result of heavy rains across California this winter, including several atmospheric river events that caused inland flooding.