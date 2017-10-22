menu
Young moon, refracted by atmosphere

By in Astronomy Essentials | October 22, 2017

Wonderful timelapse from Mike Cohea showing the October 20 young moon – only 1.3% illuminated – setting over Newport, Rhode Island, being refracted by Earth’s atmosphere. 

Moonset over Newport from Mike Cohea: Multimedia Producer on Vimeo.

Read more: Young moon returns to evening sky

Read more: What is refraction?

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

