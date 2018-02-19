Return of the young moon, and Venus

The moon was new on February 15, and it’s now back in the evening sky. This weekend, we received various photos of what astronomers call a young moon, that is, a waxing crescent moon visible in the west after sunset. February’s young moon was particularly fun to see. That’s because – as it swept along in its orbit day by day, getting increasingly farther from the sunset – it pointed the way toward the sky’s brightest planet, Venus, which has also just now returned to the evening sky.

In the days ahead, the moon will wax larger. You’ll surely notice it. And Venus? It’s much harder to spot than the moon, but, in the weeks ahead, Venus will climb higher in the evening twilight sky. One of these evenings – soon – you’ll spot Venus, too!

In the meantime, enjoy these moon photos – and Venus photos – from people in the EarthSky community who spotted the moon, or the moon with Venus, this past weekend.

Bottom line: February, 2018 photos of the young moon and Venus.