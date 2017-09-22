menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

262,369 subscribers and counting ...

See it! Young moon and Jupiter

By in Astronomy Essentials | Today's Image | September 22, 2017

Wow! The young moon returned, near bright Jupiter, on the last day of northern summer (southern winter). Photos from the EarthSky community, here.

Ashly Cullumber caught this shot on September 21 and wrote: “Crescent moon and Jupiter setting over Avila Beach, California – captured from Shell Beach on this last day of summer.”

Dave Thompson wrote on September 21: “The 3% illuminated new moon and Jupiter in twilight over Huntington Beach. Cool last day of summer 2017 a cold front had just passed and the feeling of fall is in the air. Finally!”

It’s not too late to see the young waxing crescent moon join the planet Jupiter after sunset. Watch on September 22 and 23, too. Read more.

Nancy Tompkins wrote on September 21: “Jupiter and the equinox moon setting together over Prescott, Arizona.”

Nicholas Holshouser in North Carolina wrote: “Taken on September 21, from the side of the road along the Blue Ridge Parkway near milepost 424, looking out over Nantahala National Forest.”

Sergei Timofeevski wrote: “Jupiter and young moon over the Pacific Ocean, Carlsbad, California, September 21, 50 minutes after sunset.”

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Equinox sun rises due east, sets due west

9 hours ago

Sun over Earth's equator at equinox

2 days ago

Tonight

Equinox sun rises due east, sets due west

Today's Image

See it! Young moon and Jupiter

See it! Young moon and Jupiter

We're Social all the time