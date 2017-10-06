See it! 2017’s Harvest Moon

Mike Cohea caught the video below … the October 5 Harvest Moon rising behind the Old Scituate Lighthouse in Scituate, Massachusetts.

MikeCohea_HarvestMoon_TL from Mike Cohea: Multimedia Producer on Vimeo.

Bottom line: Photos from the EarthSky community of 2017’s Harvest Moon. Thanks to all who submitted photos or posted them to EarthSky Facebook. We love them all and wish we could publish them all here!