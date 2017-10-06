See it! 2017’s Harvest Moon

Steve Scanlon captured this image in Holmdel, New Jersey. He wrote, “If you had seen me running across a field in Holmdel last night, now you know why. Getting into position for this shot was top priority. A red-tailed hawk had just flown past me and landed in a tree on the far side of the field. Moments like these don’t happen often.”
Mike Cohea caught the video below … the October 5 Harvest Moon rising behind the Old Scituate Lighthouse in Scituate, Massachusetts.
MikeCohea_HarvestMoon_TL from Mike Cohea: Multimedia Producer on Vimeo.
The “Good-Morning-Moon” over Rostock, Northern Germany at 7:30 a.m. on October 6, 2017, by Jürgen Wangermann.
Bridget Borchert wrote, “Last night was very cloudy in Minneapolis. Clouds parted about 11 pm to show the beautiful full moon.”
Harvest Moon rising over the central Cascade Range in the U.S. West, via Gary Peltz.
Greg Redfern wrote: “The setting full Harvest Moon met with some high cirrus clouds to produce a spectacular partial lunar halo, or what I call a ‘Lunar Shockwave.'”
The October 5 Harvest Moon rises above the horizon in the small town of Anderson, California. Photo by Hung T. Vu.
The rising Harvest Moon on October 5 competes with the city lights of Atlanta, Georgia. Photo via John Boydston.
“Morning moon!” wrote David Olk from near Mount Vernon, Ohio.
Gene Aubin in Newport, Oregon caught the setting Harvest Moon over the ocean on the morning of October 5. The distortion is a type of mirage, caused by refraction. Visit Gene at Along the Trail Photography, and read more about this image here.
Richard Lakhan wrote: “Tonight’s Harvest Moon, and hello to the entire EarthSky community from Trinidad.”
Kannan A in Singapore wrote: “The Harvest Moon that coincides with the celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival or Mooncake Festival in Singapore. It was shining so bright in the night of 5 October and the morning of 6 October.”
Harvest Moon – October 5 – from Abhijit Juvekar in Dombivli, India.
Chantel Dunlap caught the October 5 Harvest Moon over Honolulu.
Eileen Claffey in West Brookfield, Massachusetts caught the moon on October 4 and wrote: “Almost full October moon with lots of moisture in the air.”
Becky Gillum in southern Utah wrote on October 4: “The Harvest Moon rising over Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. These few moments were just amazing!”
Rising moon from Wisconsin with geese – October 4, 2017 – via Suzanne Murphy.
Bottom line: Photos from the EarthSky community of 2017’s Harvest Moon. Thanks to all who submitted photos or posted them to EarthSky Facebook. We love them all and wish we could publish them all here!