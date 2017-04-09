menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

249,026 subscribers and counting ...

Jupiter and its moons

By in Astronomy Essentials | Today's Image | April 9, 2017

The 4 largest moons of Jupiter – called the Galilean satellites – are Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto. Recent photos here.

Because Jupiter was opposite the sun on April 7 – and closest for 2017 on April 8 – we’ve received some great photos of Jupiter and its 4 largest moons.

View larger. | Fernando Roquel Torres in Caguas, Puerto Rico captured Jupiter, the Great Red Spot (GRS) and all 4 of its largest moons – the Galilean satellites – on the date of Jupiter’s 2017 opposition (April 7).

Vendi Verni?? wrote: “Jupiter with 4 visible moons (Europa, Io, Ganymede, Calysto), west of the star Theta Virginis. Photo taken on April 8, 2017 from Zagreb (Croatia), with ultrazoom compact digital camera.”

View larger. | Jupiter at opposition on April 7 with the Great Red Spot and moons Io, Europa, and Ganymede (L to R). Photo by Rob Pettengill in Austin, Texas.

Rita Raina caught the view as you can see it with your eye alone. Star Arcturus on the left, Jupiter and star Spica on the right. She wrote: “How easy it was tonight to see the moons of Jupiter … I managed to click and view through binoculars…. :)”

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

CAMPAIGN LAUNCH

MORE ARTICLES

Moon and Jupiter meet in Virgo

8 hours ago

Earth between Jupiter and sun April 7

2 days ago

Tonight

Moon and Jupiter meet in Virgo

Today's Image

Jupiter and its moons

Jupiter and its moons

We're Social all the time